Kinetic Green plans to follow affordable engineering model for light EVs

Kinetic Green is planning to follow an affordable engineering model on its path to light electric mobility.
The company, which began with electric three-wheelers and golf carts and has added two-wheelers to its portfolio, will be tapping the last-mile connectivity demand.
Speaking to Business Standard, Sulajja Firodia Motwani, founder and chief executive officer, Kinetic Green, said during the pandemic people opted for electric vehicles (EVs), which are good for the environment, but localisation plans of some companies had been affected because they were too busy protecting their business at the moment. “Our company has localised because we have expertise and our own facilities but many other companies have not been able to complete their localisation plans,” she said.
According to Motwani, the cost-benefit and technology structure, along with the green agenda, is making EVs the future of the automotive world. She, however, cited a difference in approach in the Indian push for EVs and said it was unlike the United States, where Tesla was making a splash. In India, 85 per cent people travel in two-wheelers, three-wheelers, and buses. Only 10-15 per cent can afford cars, she said.
“The government had rightly decided to electrify public transport, three-wheelers, and two-wheelers. This way electric vehicles can not only benefit society as a whole because they will reduce pollution but, more importantly, the cost of transportation will come down. For a developing country like ours, it makes sense to electrify mass transportation.” According to Motwani, emphasis on electrification in this segment has another advantage. Since two- and three-wheelers operate within the city, they do not need much charging infrastructure. They can be charged once and then used.
“If you electrify this segment you create a scale, which will help in creating charging infrastructure. And create the next level of electrification, which is car, so this is the direction for electrification which is clearly evolving in India.”
