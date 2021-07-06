KKR drives into transportation, acquires GIP's highway portfolio

-
ALSO READ
IPL 2021, CSK vs KKR highlights: Pat's heroics in vain; CSK win by 18 runs
IPL 2021, KKR vs PBKS highlights: Kolkata ends its four-match losing streak
IPL 2021 Match 25, DC vs KKR highlights: Prithvi storm blows KKR away
IPL 2021: KKR vs RCB match postponed; Varun, Sandeep test Covid positive
IPL 2021, SRH vs KKR Match-3 Highlights: KKR win by 10 runs
-
Global investment firm KKR on Monday said it will acquire Global Infrastructure Partners’ (GIP’s) entire interest in Highway Concessions One (HC1) and seven highway assets with a total length of 487 kms.
HC1 is a platform in India that manages GIP’s road portfolio. These projects span across seven states, including Gujarat, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Meghalaya, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana.
GIP is an infrastructure investment fund making equity and selected debt investments.
This is KKR’s maiden investment in the transport sector in Asia. With this acquisition, it aims to strengthen and expand India’s National Highway network, which serves about 40 per cent of total traffic. However, it accounts for only 2 per cent of the country’s road network, it said in a statement.
“Roads are one of the largest and most crucial infrastructure assets in India....We are truly excited to invest in a high-quality platform, and through HC1, play a part in India's transport infrastructure,” Hardik Shah, managing director (MD) and head of India infrastructure at KKR, said.
KKR made its investment from the KKR Asia Pacific Infrastructure Fund, it added.
This is KKR’s third investment in India from the Fund and its first in Asia's transport sector.
Recent infrastructure investments in India include India Grid Trust (IndiGrid), an infrastructure investment trust, and Virescent Infrastructure, a renewable energy company in the country. EY and Deloitte acted as advisors while AZB & Partners and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett acted as legal advisors to KKR.
In addition, Wipro sold its stake in hybrid IT services provider Ensono Holdings for $76.24 million (about Rs 51.7 crore) to KKR.
Wipro had acquired a 10.2 per cent stake in the Illinois-headquartered company in March 2018 at an investment of $55 million.
Wipro had signed a long-term partnership agreement with the company when it sold its hosted data centre business to Ensono for a consideration of $405 million. As part of the deal, Wipro transferred 900 employees to Ensono and sold eight data centres to the company.
With inputs from PTI
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU