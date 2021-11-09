KKR names K V Kamath as Sr Advisor for India business with immediate effect

Global investment firm has appointed eminent banker and former ICICI bank chairman K V Kamath as senior Advisor in its Indian operations.

looks to add value to its portfolio through access to its substantial network and the expertise of industry specialists, including KKR’s senior advisors. His appointment is effective immediately, investment firm said in a statement.

In October 2021, he was appointed the Chairperson of India’s newly established National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development. The entity has been created to support the development of long-term infrastructure financing in the country.

Gaurav Trehan, Partner & CEO of India, said, the firm is excited about the prospects of learning from his 'terrific insights' as it continues to invest in the growth of India.

Most recently, Kamath served as the first President of the New Development Bank, a multilateral development bank established by the BRICS nations, from its founding in 2015 until 2020.

Kamath began his career in ICICI’s Project Finance division in 1971. While at the company, he led the establishment of several of ICICI’s new businesses and served in a range of general management positions.

Later, he then joined the Asian Development Bank in Manila in 1988. He returned to India in 1996 when he was appointed Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer at ICICI, which later merged with ICICI Bank.

He is a graduate of the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad, and additionally holds a degree in engineering.