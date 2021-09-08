Koo claims pole position as Hindi language social media platform

Koo, the India-based microblogging and platform, said 50 per cent of its 1 crore users interact in Hindi, making it the platform of choice for regional language users.

Of the over 52 million Koos on the platform, nearly half are in Hindi.

“The majority of the Indian people communicate in native languages, leaving them out of the discussion, which is largely in English. As we aspire to bring the next billion users to the internet and remove the bias against non-English speaking audiences, is on a mission to democratize the voice of India. has created a space where Indians who are comfortable speaking their mother tongues can express their thoughts and ideas freely. The platform enables users to in their preferred language and rest assured that a large part of their community will understand the context without explanation. Koo seeks to bring people and communities together using language as a uniting factor,” said a Koo spokesperson.

Conversations on Koo-Hindi range from social causes, political views, Bollywood, sports, current affairs, festivities, days of national importance, remembrance of national leaders, and other such campaigns.

Based on a study of Hindi content on various microblogging platforms performed over a number of days and at various times, it was found that, on average, the number of Hindi posts on Koo is nearly double the number of Hindi posts on any other microblogging site. Further, the number of Hindi users on Koo has grown by 80 per cent in the last four months, and the number of Koos in Hindi has doubled in the same period.

Many reports suggest that the Indian Internet user base is expected to reach the billion mark in the next 5-6 years. The Indian language Internet users are expected to grow at a significantly faster rate than English users.

Some Chief Ministers of States like Uttar Pradesh (Yogi Adityanath) Rajasthan (Ashok Gehlot) post only in Hindi. Seeking to reach out to their Hindi-speaking users, both Chief Ministers post in Hindi on the Koo App. There are others as well who connect with their constituents in Hindi.

Politicians and celebrities are joining Koo to connect with the Hindi users. Recently, West Bengal’s All India Trinamool Congress (@AITC) - the party of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee - created its official account on Koo. Shortly after, Tej Pratap Yadav of RJD also joined Koo. Similarly, Bollywood actors Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon, and Shraddha Kapoor are among the large number of Bollywood stars who have recently created official accounts on Koo.