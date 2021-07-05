Kotak Pre-IPO AIF raises Rs 1,396 cr, to invest in tech-focused businesses

-
ALSO READ
Indigo Paints or Home First Finance, which IPO is a safe investment bet?
Govt mulling ways to ease tax burden on foreign AIF investors
IPO conundrum: Massive subscription, weak returns; what's behind the trend?
Highest-ever fundraising via IPOs in FY21; FY22 will be tough: Analysts
Debt alternative investment funds investors lower return expectations
-
Kotak Pre-IPO Opportunities Fund, an alternative investment fund (AIF) managed by Kotak Investment Advisors, has raised Rs 1,396 crore in its maiden offering. The AIF will invest in technology-focused late-stage new-age businesses.
“The fund had initially targeted a corpus of Rs 1,000 crore, which was oversubscribed within three months of launch. The fund exercised its greenshoe option for Rs 386 crore,” the company said in a release.
The investors in the fund include several family offices such as Narayana Murthy’s Catamaran. Kotak Pre-IPO Opportunities Fund has already made investment commitments in two deals worth $44 million, with one of the deals being API Holdings, the parent company of PharmEasy, where the fund was the only external investor.
An AIF is a privately-pooled investment vehicle which collects funds from sophisticated investors.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU