KPIT technologies posts 22.5% decline in Q2 net profit to Rs 28 cr

-
ALSO READ
KPIT Tech says worst is over after 21% fall in Q1 net profit Rs 24.22 crore
KPIT Tech rallies 30% in 2 weeks, hits record high as promoters hike stake
KPIT Technologies net profit dips 22% to Rs 24 crore in June quarter
Pune-based firm KPIT Tech gets Labour Dept notice over pay cuts up to 50%
Cash-rich Indian IT services companies go aggressive in M&A space
-
Tech firm KPIT Technologies on Wednesday posted a 22.5 per cent fall in its consolidated net profit to Rs 27.8 crore for the quarter ended September 2020.
The company had reported a net profit (attributable to owners of the company) of Rs 35.9 crore in the year-ago period, KPIT Technologies said in a regulatory filing.
Its revenue from operations declined 10.7 per cent to Rs 485.4 crore for the quarter under review as compared to Rs 544 crore in the year-ago period, it added.
On sequential basis, net profit was higher by 15.8 per cent from Rs 24 crore, while revenue from operations was lower by 1.4 per cent from Rs 492.7 crore in the April-June 2020 quarter.
"The revenue for the quarter was in line with our expectation and we delivered better on profitability," KPIT Co-founder, CEO and MD Kishor Patil said.
Change in revenue mix helped grow volumes and the company expects offshoring to increase for a couple of quarters, he added.
"Despite rupee appreciation, we increased operating margins on the back of improved operational efficiency and productivity. We are confident of growth and further margin improvement in H2 over H1," he said.
Sachin Tikekar, President and Whole-time Director at KPIT, said the company's clients are witnessing a steady build up in their operations and it persists to drive zero-defect delivery and uphold its commitments to them.
"We continue to invest in relevant practices aligned to CASE (Connected, Autonomous, Shared, Electric). Our pipeline remains strong with a few strategic deals, reiterating our position as a software integrator partner to our clients," he added.
At the end of the second quarter, KPIT's headcount was at 6,630.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU