Signzy, no code AI platform raises $5.4mn led by Arkam Ventures, Mastercard

Signzy, a no code AI platform, on Wednesday said it has raised USD 5.4 million (about Rs 39.8 crore) led by Arkam Ventures and Mastercard.
Signzy's existing investors, Kalaari Capital and Stellaris Venture Partners also participated in the current round, a statement said.
Signzy, which offers a 'no code AI platform' that helps financial services automate risk and compliance processes, said it is currently seeing a massive surge in global demand for its solutions on account of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The startup plans to invest heavily to strengthen its Artificial intelligence (AI) research and global sales to tap into the increased demand, the statement said.
The ongoing pandemic has not only upended the pace of digitalisation in the financial services space but has also led to increased demand for no-contact solutions, and the decisions that used to need years to finalise are now being closed in just a quarter, Signzy co-founder Ankit Ratan said.
"We have worked hard to keep up with the growing demand. This fundraise is a timely boost in our efforts to scale up our AI capabilities and to tap an ever-widening global market opportunity. We'll also be using these funds to deepen our customer engagement," he added.
Signzy provides digital KYC (Know Your Customer) solutions to over 100 Indian banks, insurance firms, and asset management companies like Aditya Birla Sunlife AMC, BoB Financial and more. The clients also include four of the largest banks in India with State Bank of India (SBI) and ICICI Bank among them.
Globally, Signzy has a strong partnership with Mastercard and offices in New York and Dubai to serve customers in the multiple geographies.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU