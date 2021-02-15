KPTL third quarter profit more than doubles to Rs 308 crore

-
ALSO READ
Power demand at all-time high of 187.3 GW: Power Minister R K Singh
Coal India says geared up to meet surge in fuel demand from power sector
Power demand touches all-time high of 185.82 GW, says Secretary S N Sahai
RattanIndia Power reports Rs 66 crore loss in December quarter
Power generation may further improve in fourth quarter: Ind-Ra
-
Infrastructure major Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd (KPTL) has posted more than two-fold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 308 crore for the December quarter.
The company said its revenue grew by 11 per cent year-on-year to Rs 3,501 crore in Q3 FY21 while core earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) stood at Rs 383 crore with margin of 10.9 per cent.
Significantly, KPTL's standalone net debt declined by 39 per cent to Rs 612 crore and consolidated net debt by 36 per cent to Rs 2,343 crore as December 31, 2020 due to better collections and efficient working capital management.
The company's order book stands at Rs 27,532 crore. The board of directors has recommended a dividend of Rs 8.50 per share (that is 425 per cent) for face value of Rs 2 per share.
KPTL's wholly-owned subsidiary in Brazil recently has signed a definitive agreement to acquire controlling stake of 51 per cent in Fasttel Engenharia Ltda for 8.8 million dollars (about Rs 64 crore)."The acquisition of Fasttel in Brazil is in line with our strategy to strengthen our core EPC business and becoming local in few geographies," said Managing Director and CEO Manish Mohnot.
KPTL is one of the largest and fastest growing specialised EPC companies from India engaged in power transmission & distribution, oil & gas pipeline, railways, infrastructure development, civil contracting and warehousing & logistics business with a strong international presence in power transmission & distribution.
The company is currently executing several contracts in India, Africa, Europe, Middle East, CIS, SAARC and Far East.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU