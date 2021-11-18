Kubota to invest Rs 9,400 cr in Escorts to become a majority promoter

-
ALSO READ
Does Kubota deal mean end of road for Nanda family at Escorts?
TMS, Ep 9: Escorts saga, Punit Goenka, emergency-use authorisation
Street positive on Escorts as Kubota moves into the driver's seat
Escorts stock zooms 8% as Japan's Kubota to raise stake, make open offer
My fiduciary obligation to ensure Escorts is fully institutionalised: CMD
-
Japanese tractor major Kubota Corporation will infuse Rs 9,400 crore to become the majority stakeholder in Nanda family-owned Escorts. The new entity that will be run jointly by the Nanda family and the Kubota Corp is aimed at creating a potent force in the farm machinery and agricultural equipment space, the companies said on Thursday.
At the end of the three-tier deal, Kubota's stake will increase to 53.5 per cent from the current holding of 9 per cent. “The move inspires greater confidence in the company,” said an analyst at a domestic brokerage alluding to the Japanese management taking majority control. The change in management, he added, would lead to an expansion in the firm’s valuation.
Kubota would increase its stake in two phases. In the first phase, Escorts will give preferential allotment to Kubota at Rs 2,000 per share, infusing Rs 1,870 crore. In addition, Kubota will make an open offer at a preferential allotment price of Rs 7,500 crore.
The holdings of Nanda family, the current promoter, will continue to remain unchanged after the transaction at 11.6 per cent.
The entire process of preferential allotment and open offer is expected to be completed by March 2022, Escorts said. At the end of the preferential allotment and the merger, the company’s board will expand to 16 members and there will not be any change in the existing management.
Once the transaction is complete, Escorts-Kubota will draw a plan for the next six to seven years and this will include diversifying the product range in a big way and enhancing focus on the farm machineries, which presently forms a small part of the business. Kubota will also use the cash reserve to set up a state-of-the-art global R&D centre, Bharat Madan, said in an investor call.
“One of the key ideas behind the deal is to have a single vehicle for all the operations. Right now we have a JV and another company,” said Madan. The current deal will take care of the conflict of interest and also pave way for a cleaner structure, he added. It will accelerate mechanisation in agriculture in India and globally.
Kubota will provide affordable and accessible tractors, utilizing Escorts’ know-how and frugal engineering capabilities and Kubota’s decades-old product development knowledge will help the latter improve its quality and productivity in the R&D, procurement and manufacturing functions.
One of the biggest areas where Kubota will leverage Escorts capabilities is its distribution and service reach, allowing both the partners to expand the product portfolio range, the company said.
“Escorts will be able to leverage the technology available in the Kubota’s ecosystem for the Indian market and outside,” Shenu Agarwal, CEO, Escorts said at the investor call. The global R&D will develop products for India and globally. With Kubota and Escorts coming together, the domestic market share of the two entities will go up to 13 per cent. Our aspiration is to take it beyond 20 per cent, he added.
JM Financial acted as the financial advisor, Transaction Square acted as the transaction advisor. After completing the transaction, Kubota Agricultural Machinery India and Escorts Kubota will be merged with Escorts.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU