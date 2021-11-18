Kubota to invest Rs 9,400 cr in Escorts to become a majority promoter

Japanese tractor major Kubota Corporation will infuse Rs 9,400 crore to become the majority stakeholder in Nanda family-owned The new entity that will be run jointly by the Nanda family and the Kubota Corp is aimed at creating a potent force in the farm machinery and agricultural equipment space, the said on Thursday.



At the end of the three-tier deal, Kubota's stake will increase to 53.5 per cent from the current holding of 9 per cent. “The move inspires greater confidence in the company,” said an analyst at a domestic brokerage alluding to the Japanese management taking majority control. The change in management, he added, would lead to an expansion in the firm’s valuation.



Kubota would increase its stake in two phases. In the first phase, will give preferential allotment to Kubota at Rs 2,000 per share, infusing Rs 1,870 crore. In addition, Kubota will make an open offer at a preferential allotment price of Rs 7,500 crore.



The holdings of Nanda family, the current promoter, will continue to remain unchanged after the transaction at 11.6 per cent.



The entire process of preferential allotment and open offer is expected to be completed by March 2022, said. At the end of the preferential allotment and the merger, the company’s board will expand to 16 members and there will not be any change in the existing management.



Once the transaction is complete, Escorts-Kubota will draw a plan for the next six to seven years and this will include diversifying the product range in a big way and enhancing focus on the farm machineries, which presently forms a small part of the business. Kubota will also use the cash reserve to set up a state-of-the-art global R&D centre, Bharat Madan, said in an investor call.



“One of the key ideas behind the deal is to have a single vehicle for all the operations. Right now we have a JV and another company,” said Madan. The current deal will take care of the conflict of interest and also pave way for a cleaner structure, he added. It will accelerate mechanisation in agriculture in India and globally.



Kubota will provide affordable and accessible tractors, utilizing Escorts’ know-how and frugal engineering capabilities and Kubota’s decades-old product development knowledge will help the latter improve its quality and productivity in the R&D, procurement and manufacturing functions.



One of the biggest areas where Kubota will leverage Escorts capabilities is its distribution and service reach, allowing both the partners to expand the product portfolio range, the company said.



“Escorts will be able to leverage the technology available in the Kubota’s ecosystem for the Indian market and outside,” Shenu Agarwal, CEO, Escorts said at the investor call. The global R&D will develop products for India and globally. With Kubota and Escorts coming together, the domestic market share of the two entities will go up to 13 per cent. Our aspiration is to take it beyond 20 per cent, he added.



JM Financial acted as the financial advisor, Transaction Square acted as the transaction advisor. After completing the transaction, Kubota Agricultural Machinery India and Escorts Kubota will be merged with Escorts.

