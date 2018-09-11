Kurl-on's Rs 1 billion Odisha plant to go on stream in December-end

Country’s leading mattress seller plans to commission the first phase of its new plant at Bhubaneswar in December this year.

“We aim to commission the first phase of our second plant in Bhubaneswar by the end of December 2018. The new plant is coming up on 19 acres of land”, said Ashutosh Vaidya, Chief Marketing Officer,

The new plant will see an investment of Rs 650 million in the first phase with a production capacity of 2,500 mattresses per day to start with and will be stepped up to 4,500 per day, he added.

The mattress company already has a plant in Bhubaneswar. Mattresses are supplied from here to states like Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal and north-eastern states in addition to various parts of Odisha.

In the final phase, the company will invest about Rs 400 million at the new Bhubaneswar facility. The company is also coming up with another facility at Assam for which, a pact has been signed with the state government.

The Assam plant will see an investment of Rs one billion and will produce sofa, mattress and furniture.

"Our new manufacturing plant in Bhubaneswar along with existing plant and the new plant in Assam will take the installed manufacturing capacity to over one hundred thousand mattresses per month", the company said.

on Tuesday launched its STR8 technology mattress in Bhubaneswar.

It targets to expand its retails presence across the eastern region to 200 stores including 100 brand outlets by 2020, through both franchise outlets apart from over 1,500 multi-brand outlets it already has.

The retail expansion, together with the increase in product portfolio will enable Kurl-on to consolidate its growth and emerge as a serious and larger home furniture and furnishings brand, the company said in a statement.

The eastern market region is among the brand’s fastest growing, having grown by 19 per cent in the last year, to contribute 18 to 20 per cent of our sales, he added.