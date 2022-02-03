Kuwy launches a platform for complete online car sales process

Automotive fintech startup Kuwy on Thursday said it has launched a platform for complete online process by bringing together buyers, sellers and lenders.

The Chennai-based company, which is a subsidiary of Volkswagen Finance, introduced - KUWYLaaS, an AI-driven platform with block chain technology to complete online.

In addition to democratising online with complete transparency, the technology provides greater level of information to power the choice as well as right decision making for all three - seller, buyer and lender.

"KUWYLaaS will jump start the journey of online car retailing in India. The technology innovation in the KUWYLaaS will not only eliminate all the challenges associated with online car sales today but also provide deeper insights that will enable the completion of online transactions," Kuwy CEO & Co-Founder B Ganesh Kumar noted.

The platform allows a customer to select finance options, choosing a lender and getting instant approval in a completely paperless journey, he added.

"All of these, I believe, makes KUWYLaaS a much-needed technology that will not only strengthen the overall ecosystem of the car sales segment in India but also put the country on par with the technology innovations in the global landscape," Kumar stated.

KUWYLaaS offers OEM's, dealers, online aggregators and lenders both basic and advanced integrations of the online car finance journey to enable digital retailing of new and used cars.

