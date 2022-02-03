IEX power trade volume rises 16% to 8,652 million units in January

-
ALSO READ
IEX seeks shareholders nod to issue bonus shares via postal ballot notice
IEX stock delivers high voltage returns as power trading surges
IEX Q3 net profit rises 39% to Rs 80 crore on higher revenues
Power Finance Corp, REC cut lending rates across all types of loans
REC raises $75 mn term loan from Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation
-
Power trade volume increased 16 per cent year-on-year to 8,652 million units (MU) at Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) in January.
"The Indian Energy Exchange achieved 8,652 MU volume on January 22 comprising 7,245 MU in the conventional power market, 280 MU in the green power market and 1,126 MU (11.26 lakh certificates) in the REC market.
Overall, the Exchange achieved 16 per cent YoY (year-on-year) volume growth in across all its market segments during the month (January)," an IEX statement said.
The day-ahead market volume at 5,280 MU saw a 5 per cent year-on-year decline, whereas the average market clearing price at Rs 3.39 per unit in January 2022 witnessed a 6.7 per cent y-o-y increase and 4.1 per cent month-on-month decline.
The term-ahead market comprising intra-day, contingency, daily, and weekly contracts traded 390 MU during the month and saw 11.6 per cent month-on-month growth.
The real-time electricity market (RTM) achieved 1,575 MU volume and witnessed a significant 28 per cent y-o-y growth, with the average monthly price at Rs 3.44 per unit.
The highest single-day volume of 75 MU was achieved on January 7.
In January 2022, 543 participants transacted in the RTM market at IEX.
A total of 11.26 lakh renewable energy certificates were cleared in the trading session held on January 27, 2022, on the IEX.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU