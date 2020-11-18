L&T bags biggest order ever for construction & mining equipment biz

today said that its construction and mining equipment business has secured one of its biggest orders ever to supply 46 units of Komatsu mining equipment to

The scope of work includes supply of equipment and full maintenance contract for 60,000 hours of equipment operation, the company said in its exchange filing.

The order comprises 41 units of Komatsu HD785-7 (100 ton dump truck), three units of Komatsu WA900-3E0 (9 cum wheel loader) and two units of Komatsu D275A-5R (410HP crawler dozer).

“Komatsu’s superior products and L&T’s seamless support over the years, paved the way for securing this prestigious order and we look forward to partnering India’s largest steel producer - Tata Steel, in their growth journey,” the release quoted S. N. Subrahmanyan, chief executive officer and managing director as saying.

About 26 of the 46 units would be deployed at Tata Steel’s iron ore mines in Joda, Noamundi and Khondbond in Odisha, while 20 units of Komatsu 100 ton dump trucks will be deployed at Tata Steel’s West Bokaro coal mines in Jharkhand.