L&T bags biggest order ever for construction & mining equipment biz

-
ALSO READ
Larsen & Toubro advances 4% on winning new order from Tata Steel
Tata Steel Mining commence operations at two of its Odisha chromite mines
Larsen & Toubro hits over three-month low; stock declines 13% in one month
Tata Steel slips into red, logs Q4 consolidated pre-tax loss at Rs 1,499 cr
Larsen & Toubro Infotech surges 6% on healthy September quarter results
-
Larsen & Toubro today said that its construction and mining equipment business has secured one of its biggest orders ever to supply 46 units of Komatsu mining equipment to Tata Steel.
The scope of work includes supply of equipment and full maintenance contract for 60,000 hours of equipment operation, the company said in its exchange filing.
The order comprises 41 units of Komatsu HD785-7 (100 ton dump truck), three units of Komatsu WA900-3E0 (9 cum wheel loader) and two units of Komatsu D275A-5R (410HP crawler dozer).
“Komatsu’s superior products and L&T’s seamless support over the years, paved the way for securing this prestigious order and we look forward to partnering India’s largest steel producer - Tata Steel, in their growth journey,” the release quoted S. N. Subrahmanyan, chief executive officer and managing director as saying.
About 26 of the 46 units would be deployed at Tata Steel’s iron ore mines in Joda, Noamundi and Khondbond in Odisha, while 20 units of Komatsu 100 ton dump trucks will be deployed at Tata Steel’s West Bokaro coal mines in Jharkhand.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU