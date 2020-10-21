L&T bags multiple orders across business verticals in domestic market

-
Infrastructure company Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Wednesday said it has received multiple orders across various business segments in the domestic market.
The company did not provide the value of the contracts but said the orders fall under the "large" category, which ranges between Rs 2,500 crore and Rs 5,000 crore according to its classification of contracts.
"The construction arm of L&T has secured orders from prestigious clients for its varied businesses," L&T said in a regulatory filing.
The company said its buildings and factories business has won orders from a reputed developer to construct a high rise residential project and an office space in Mumbai.
The factories business has received an order from a leading global shipping and logistic company for the design and construction of warehousing logistics park at Mumbai and also secured an order for construction of 4,000 TPD (tonnes per day) capacity clinker plant in Odisha.
It also received add-on orders for ongoing projects in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.
L&T's water and effluent treatment business has secured an order from Punjab Water Supply and Sewerage Board, for providing 24x7 surface-based water supply to Patiala town, the company said.
It stated that its water and effluent treatment business also received order from Gujarat Water Infrastructure Ltd for design, construction, and operation of Navda to Chavand bulk water transmission pipeline project in Gujarat.
Further, an order from Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board for the construction of ground level reservoirs with associated mechanical, electrical and instrumentation works, along western route of Bengaluru, Karnataka, has also been received.
"The project funded by Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) is part of phase 3 of Bengaluru water supply and sewerage project," L&T added.
L&T said its railways strategic business of transportation infrastructure has won order from National Capital Region Transport Corporation.
