Larsen & Toubro wins 'significant' contracts for various businesses

Engineering and construction conglomerate on Thursday said it has won significant contracts for its various businesses.

The company did not mention the exact amount of the contracts but as per its specification of significant contracts, the project value ranges between Rs 1,000 crore and Rs 2,500 crore.

"The construction arm of L&T has secured orders from prestigious clients for its varied businesses...The Water & Effluent Treatment business of L&T Construction has won its maiden order in Chandigarh from the Chandigarh Smart City Limited (CSCL) to construct a 136 million litres per day (MLD) sewage treatment plant on a design, build and operate basis," the company said in a statement.

The project aims to improve the quality of treated sewage and save potable drinking water which is presently being used for gardening and irrigating green spaces in the city.

In addition to constructing the 136 MLD sewage treatment plant, the scope of the project includes operation, maintenance, generation of power from biogas and treatment of sludge, it added.

The company said its buildings and factories business has secured an order from a key government organisation in Oman to develop the infrastructure and utilities for a mixed-use facility at Muscat.

"The Public Space Business Unit has secured an order for an IB School by RP - Sanjeev Goenka Group. This school is conceived as state-of-the-art international school. The scope of work includes design and construction of the school building...," it said.

L&T GeoStructure has been awarded a prestigious project by IRCON International Limited, for the construction of a viaduct substructure up to pier cap level, for about 3 km as part of the Agartala-Akhaura New Rail Link Project at Agartala, Tripura.

In addition, the company said its power transmission and distribution business has won orders both in India and abroad.

In India, the business has received an order from Power Grid Corporation of India Limited to establish certain transmission links connected with strengthening of the 400 kV system in the Eastern Region.

Another order for a 400 kV transmission line package in South India has been won from a leading transmission developer, it said.

In Africa, the business has won an order in Tanzania to design, supply, install, test and commission a 220 kV transmission line.

Larsen & Toubro is an Indian multinational engaged in technology, engineering, construction, manufacturing and financial services with over USD 21 billion in revenue. It operates in over 30 countries.

