L&T bags multiple orders across business verticals in domestic market

-
ALSO READ
L&T's power transmission, distribution business bags 'large' contracts
Larsen & Toubro hits over three-month low; stock declines 13% in one month
Larsen & Toubro wins 'significant' contracts for various businesses
L&T gains for sixth straight day, up 12% in 2 days on multiple order wins
Larsen & Toubro gains for seventh straight day; stock up 19% in 2 weeks
-
Infrastructure company Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Monday said it has received multiple orders across various business segments in the domestic market.
The company did not provide the value of the contracts but said the orders fall under the "significant" category, which ranges between Rs 1,000 crore and Rs 2,500 crore according to the classification of contracts.
"The construction arm of L&T has secured (significant) orders from prestigious clients for its varied businesses,"L&T said in a regulatory filing.
The waterand effluent treatment business of L&T Construction has secured a repeat orderfrom Narmada Water Resources, Water Supply & Kalpsar Department,Government of Gujarat to execute the TapiKarjan Pipeline Link Irrigation Scheme, it said.
The project envisages to irrigate 16,919 hectares of command area in the districts of Tapi and Surat in Gujarat by lifting 14.2 cubic meters per second (cumec) of water from the Ukai reservoir, the company added.
L&T Construction'spower transmission and distribution business has received two more packagesfrom the implementing agencies of Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link project to provideelectrical and mechanical systems for tunnels.
Shares of L&T were trading 0.01 per cent lower at Rs 902.90 apiece on the BSE.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU