L&T construction bags order worth Rs 30 bn in Andhra Pradesh, Oman

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Friday said its construction arm has won orders worth Rs 30 billion to build office buildings in and a tourism-related facility in Oman.

"The construction arm of L&T has won orders worth Rs 30 billion in the buildings and factories business, the company said in a BSE filing.

L&T said it has received an order from the Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) for the engineering, procurement and construction of Head of Department (HoD) office buildings at Amaravati,

The company has also secured an order from a client for the construction of a tourism-related facility in Muscat, Oman.

"The scope includes structure, architectural finishes, MEP services and extensive landscaping and external development," it added.

