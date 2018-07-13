L&T construction bags order worth Rs 30 bn in Andhra Pradesh, Oman

JUST IN
The company has also secured an order from a client for the construction of a tourism-related facility in Muscat, Oman

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Friday said its construction arm has won orders worth Rs 30 billion to build office buildings in Andhra Pradesh and a tourism-related facility in Oman.

"The construction arm of L&T has won orders worth Rs 30 billion in the buildings and factories business, the company said in a BSE filing.

L&T said it has received an order from the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) for the engineering, procurement and construction of Head of Department (HoD) office buildings at Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh.

The company has also secured an order from a client for the construction of a tourism-related facility in Muscat, Oman.

"The scope includes structure, architectural finishes, MEP services and extensive landscaping and external development," it added.

Shares of the company were trading at Rs 1,292.75 a piece, down 0.54 per cent, from the previous close on the BSE.
First Published: Fri, July 13 2018. 11:40 IST

