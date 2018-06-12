L&T Construction gets Rs 13.87-billion contract in Andhra Pradesh

-
ALSO READ
Larsen & Toubro's construction arm bags Rs 13.1-bn worth orders; shares dip
L&T Construction bags orders worth Rs 40.33 bn across domestic markets
L&T Construction bags Rs 16.8 bn orders from Pune Municipal Corporation
L&T's construction arm wins orders worth Rs 1,125 cr
L&T Construction secures two major orders worth Rs 57.04 billion
-
Engineering major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Tuesday said its construction arm has bagged an order worth Rs 13.87 billion for construction of a bridge across the Krishna river in Andhra Pradesh.
"The construction arm of L&T will construct a ...bridge across the river Krishna at Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh. The bridge will connect Pavitrasangamam in Vijayawada and N10 road in Amaravati," the company said in a BSE filing.
The Rs13.87 billion project has been awarded by the Amaravati Development Corporation Ltd (ADCL). L&T has also been entrusted with the operation and maintenance of the bridge for five years, it added.
Shares of the company were trading at Rs 1,356.95 apiece, up 1.07 per cent from the previous close on the BSE.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU