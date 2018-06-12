L&T Construction gets Rs 13.87-billion contract in Andhra Pradesh

JUST IN
L&T has also been entrusted with the operation and maintenance of the bridge for five years

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Engineering major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Tuesday said its construction arm has bagged an order worth Rs 13.87 billion for construction of a bridge across the Krishna river in Andhra Pradesh.

"The construction arm of L&T will construct a ...bridge across the river Krishna at Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh. The bridge will connect Pavitrasangamam in Vijayawada and N10 road in Amaravati," the company said in a BSE filing.

The Rs13.87 billion project has been awarded by the Amaravati Development Corporation Ltd (ADCL). L&T has also been entrusted with the operation and maintenance of the bridge for five years, it added.

Shares of the company were trading at Rs 1,356.95 apiece, up 1.07 per cent from the previous close on the BSE.
First Published: Tue, June 12 2018. 11:28 IST

