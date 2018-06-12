L&T Construction gets Rs 13.87-billion contract in Andhra Pradesh

Engineering major (L&T) on Tuesday said its construction arm has bagged an order worth Rs 13.87 billion for construction of a bridge across the Krishna river in Andhra Pradesh.

"The construction arm of will construct a ...bridge across the river Krishna at Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh. The bridge will connect in Vijayawada and N10 road in Amaravati," the company said in a filing.

The Rs13.87 billion project has been awarded by the Development Corporation Ltd (ADCL). has also been entrusted with the operation and maintenance of the bridge for five years, it added.

