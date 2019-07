Holding has reported a meagre 2 per cent rise in its net profit at Rs 549 crore in the June quarter of FY20 on account of higher provisioning made for IL&FS and one of the distressed housing finance for which the firm took a mark down of Rs 284 crore on the whole exposure.

In the June quarter of FY19, booked a net profit of Rs 538 crore. The net interest margin and the fees income after normalising the effect of IL&FS stood at 6.76 per cent in the June quarter compared to 6.58 per cent. The average assets under management of the company increased 3 per cent to Rs 73,497 crore in Q1FY20 from Rs 71,118 crore in Q1FY19.

.