L&T Infotech Q4 net profit rises 28%; declares final dividend of Rs 25

L&T Infotech, the IT services arm of the L&T conglomerate, reported net profit of Rs 546 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2021, up 27.6 per cent year-on-year and was up 5 per cent sequentially.

Revenue for Q4FY21 grew 8.5 per cent at Rs 3,269.4 crore on a y-o-y basis and was up 3.7 per cent q-o-q.

“Supported by a strong Q4, FY21 was another year of market leading growth. In Q4, we also won two large deals with net new TCV of $66 million, culminating into a record large deal TCV for FY21. Our superior performance is a result of the untiring efforts of 35,000+ LTItes who stood together during one of the most trying times ensuring client deliveries. We will continue to invest in the strength of our business as we remain committed to growth in FY22 as well,” said Sanjay Jalona, CEO and MD,

For the full year, the company reported of Rs 12,369.8 crore, a growth of 13.7 per cent.

The company announced a final dividend of Rs 25 per share. The total dividend for FY21 is Rs 40 per equity share, including the interim dividend of Rs 15 per equity share declared in October 2020.