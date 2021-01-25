L&T Q3 profit rises 5% YoY to Rs 2,467 cr on record quarterly order inflow

-
ALSO READ
Larsen & Toubro shares advance 6%, hit over seven-month high
Larsen & Toubro gains 3% on hopes of contract win for bullet train project
L&T Q3 results today: Strong order inflow, liquidity management may aid nos
Larsen & Toubro hits over three-month low; stock declines 13% in one month
Larsen & Toubro hits 52-week high on steady order flow in construction arm
-
Larsen and Toubro (L&T) on Monday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,466.71 crore for the October-December quarter of FY21 (Q3FY21), clocking a growth of 4.8 per cent year on year (YoY) on the back of highest-ever order inflow in a quarter.
India’s largest infrastructure, which had clocked a net profit of Rs 2,352.1 crore in the year-ago period, reported a 55.3 per cent decline in PAT on a quarterly basis from Rs 5,520.27 crore reported in Q2FY21.
The numbers were better-than-Street expectations. Analyst at Sharekhan, for instance, had expected the PAT to come around Rs 2,118 crore, while those at HDFC Securities had pegged the profit at Rs 1,980 crore.
Revenue from operations, meanwhile, came in at Rs 35,596.42 crore for the quarter under review, down 1.7 per cent from previous year revenue of Rs 36,242.7 crore. This translated into a 14.6 per cent growth in revenue on quarterly basis from Rs 31,034.7 crore clocked in Q2FY21.
"The Covid-19 restrictions continued to have an impact on project site execution and Hyderabad metro operations that led to a marginal decline in revenue of 2 per cent over the corresponding quarter of the previous year. International revenue during the quarter at Rs 12,967 crore constituted 36 per cent of the total revenue. The consolidated gross revenue for the nine months period is at Rs 87,891 crore," the management said in a statement.
Order Book
During the quarter the company was awarded the biggest EPC contract in the country and first of its kind - the prestigious High Speed Rail order. With this, the Group order inflow for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 registered a strong growth of 76 per cent over the corresponding quarter of the previous year and stood at Rs 73,233 crore.
International orders during the quarter constituted 14 per cent of the total order inflow. On a cumulative basis, the order inflow for the nine months period ended December 31, 2020 stood at Rs 124,846 crore. The consolidated order book of the Group stood at a record Rs 331,061 crore as at December 31, 2020, registering a robust growth of 9 per cent over the March'20 level. The international orders constitute 20 per cent of the total order book.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU