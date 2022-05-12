JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » Results

Karnataka HC allows Xiaomi to access overdraft facilities from banks
Business Standard

L&T Q4 net profit rises 10% to Rs 3,621 cr, firm declares dividend of Rs 22

Company reports 10% jump in consolidated revenue at Rs 52,851 cr

Topics
Larsen and Toubro

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

L&T sells Singoli-Bhatwari hydro project to Renew Power for Rs 985 cr

Infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro on Thursday reported 10% rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 3,621 crore for the quarter ending March 31, 2022.

The company's Board of Directors recommended a final dividend of Rs 22 per equity share for FY22.

The consolidated revenue, at Rs 52,851 crore, registered a y-o-y growth of 10%. International sales during the quarter, at Rs 17,550 crore, constituted 33% of the total revenue.

The company bagged orders worth Rs 73,941 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2022, registering a growth of 46% over the corresponding quarter of the previous year, with the infrastructure segment booking a mega order from the Middle East. The international orders, at Rs 32,241 crore, during the quarter comprised 44% of the total order inflow.

The consolidated order book of the group was at record levels, at Rs 3.57 trillion as on March 31, 2022, with international orders having a share of 27%.

On Thursday, the company's scrip on BSE closed 3% lower at Rs 1,524.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Thu, May 12 2022. 16:59 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.