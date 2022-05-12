L&T Q4 net profit rises 10% to Rs 3,621 cr, firm declares dividend of Rs 22

Infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro on Thursday reported 10% rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 3,621 crore for the quarter ending March 31, 2022.

The company's Board of Directors recommended a final dividend of Rs 22 per equity share for FY22.

The consolidated revenue, at Rs 52,851 crore, registered a y-o-y growth of 10%. International sales during the quarter, at Rs 17,550 crore, constituted 33% of the total revenue.

The company bagged orders worth Rs 73,941 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2022, registering a growth of 46% over the corresponding quarter of the previous year, with the infrastructure segment booking a mega order from the Middle East. The international orders, at Rs 32,241 crore, during the quarter comprised 44% of the total order inflow.

The consolidated order book of the group was at record levels, at Rs 3.57 trillion as on March 31, 2022, with international orders having a share of 27%.

On Thursday, the company's scrip on BSE closed 3% lower at Rs 1,524.