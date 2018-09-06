JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Mitsubishi enters Indian realty, invests Rs 1.8 bn in Shriram Properties
Business Standard

L&T Tech to acquire 100% stake in Graphene Semiconductor for Rs 930 mn

Graphene is one of the fastest growing companies in Semiconductor Services with a presence in India, Singapore, Taiwan, and Malaysia; FY18 turnover was Rs 663 mn

BS Reporters  |  Mumbai 

Larsen & Toubro, L&T

Pure-play engineering services company L&T Technology Services (LTTS) Limited has executed a definitive agreement to acquire 100 per cent stake in Bangalore-based Graphene Semiconductor Services Private Limited in an all cash deal worth Rs 930 million. It includes Rs 230 million payment in the form of earn-outs and retention pay spread over 3 years.

“Graphene’s strong offshore presence, coupled with expertise in complete VLSI Chip Design & Embedded Software will be a force multiplier for LTTS and will enhance our capabilities in the Semiconductor & Product OEM space,” said Dr Keshab Panda, CEO & Managing Director, L&T Technology Services Limited.

The transaction is expected to be completed by October 2018.

Graphene is one of the fastest growing companies in the Semiconductor Services domain with a presence in India, Singapore, Taiwan, and Malaysia and had a turnover of Rs 663 million in FY18.

Counting among 10 of the world’s top semiconductor fabrication and fabless companies as its customers, Graphene provides end-to end solutions -— right from chip design, embedded software, all the way through providing support to mass manufacturing, thereby being a one-stop service and solution provider.
First Published: Thu, September 06 2018. 17:27 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements