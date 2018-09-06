L&T Tech to acquire 100% stake in Graphene Semiconductor for Rs 930 mn

Pure-play engineering services company (LTTS) Limited has executed a definitive agreement to acquire 100 per cent stake in Bangalore-based Graphene Semiconductor Services Private Limited in an all cash deal worth Rs 930 million. It includes Rs 230 million payment in the form of earn-outs and retention pay spread over 3 years.

“Graphene’s strong offshore presence, coupled with expertise in complete will be a force multiplier for LTTS and will enhance our capabilities in the Semiconductor & Product OEM space,” said Dr Keshab Panda, CEO & Managing Director, Limited.

The transaction is expected to be completed by October 2018.

Graphene is one of the fastest growing in the Semiconductor Services domain with a presence in India, Singapore, Taiwan, and Malaysia and had a turnover of Rs 663 million in FY18.

Counting among 10 of the world’s top semiconductor fabrication and fabless as its customers, Graphene provides end-to end solutions -— right from chip design, embedded software, all the way through providing support to mass manufacturing, thereby being a one-stop service and solution provider.