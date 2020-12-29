Larsen & Toubro wins 'significant' contract in Chhattisgarh

-
Engineering and construction conglomerate Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Tuesday said it has won a 'significant' contract in Chhattisgarh.
The company did not provide the exact contract value. However, as per its classification, a significant contract ranges between Rs 1,000 crore to Rs 2,500 crore.
"The Water and Effluent Treatment business of L&T Construction has secured an EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) order involving design, engineering, supply and installation of plant and equipment to lay 135 km of slurry pipeline and water pipeline systems between Bacheli and Nagarnar and associated facilities in the state of Chhattisgarh," the company said in a statement.
L&T is already executing a pumping facility as part of another package for the same client in the same area that involves supply of positive displacement pumps and construction of a slurry pump house, it added.
L&T is an Indian multinational engaged in EPC projects, manufacturing, defence and services with over USD 21 billion in revenue. It operates in over 30 countries.
