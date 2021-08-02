Language learning platform Instrucko raises $1 mn in pre-series A round

Instrucko, an established one-to-one language learning platform recently raised $1 million in a recently concluded seed-funding round led by MVK Group, a London-based venture capital firm that manages some of the major business groups across Dubai, Singapore, London and Switzerland. This is a follow on from the December round, the company said in a press release.

The release said the amount raised will be used for expanding the firm's business in India and West Asia, with a core focus on providing children in the 3-15 age group with premium content, supported by training by leading educationists from across the world.

Instrucko's B2B segment is seeing growing demand from schools across India and the Gulf, which are using its content and leading teacher training courses to specialised courses such as EtonX, the online subsidiary of the famed Eton College in England.

Devvaki Aggarwal, Founder & CEO, Instrucko, was quoted in the release as stating that the company's focus has always been on great content and great teaching, while technology has only been an aggregator.

"This funding will help us expand, create more content and focus on technology and AI powered analytics,” she said, adding that the firm has over 15 institutes, including the MS Dhoni Global School and Literacy India, currently using its live classes, or teacher training. Some schools have also opted to access content created by former linguists from the University of Oxford.

Aggarwal stated further that Instrucko is looking to partner with over 100 schools over the next 12 months both in India and West Asia, which it identifies as a strong market.

CEO of MVK Group Venture Capital Firm, Manish Karani said, “The EdTech market has seen a lot of ’noise’ since Covid, with many brands purely launching services just to capitalise on the sudden move to online education. Instrucko has been unique in this regard by focusing on bringing content and its delivery which is more suitable for the global marketplace versus the local marketplace, and thus giving each one of their customers an edge over their peers."

Founded in July 2020, Instrucko specialises in teaching English, French, Spanish, Mandarin, German, Hindi, public speaking and creative writing to children aged 3-15 years. Its live classes are conducted by teachers from India as well as by native speakers. Established in the UK, with offices in London, Mumbai and Delhi, Instrucko’s courses have been created by educationists from University of Oxford.

Instrucko has also tied up with EtonX for its self-study and live-tutor group courses catering to learners aged 13 upwards. EtonX’s courses, designed to help teenagers to get into the top universities, focus on interview skills, entrepreneurship, college applications, public speaking, communication, critical thinking and creative problem solving to prepare them for success at university and at the workplace.