Sri Lanka investment board approves $442-mn Adani Green wind power plants

-
ALSO READ
Wind energy has huge potential in India, to cost less by 2026: GWEC
COP27: Australia announces to sign up with global offshore wind alliance
It's challenge to meet tariffs for wind power in India: Engie MD
India vs Sri Lanka, Super 4 Asia Cup 2022: Live streaming, where to watch?
Lankan govt designates high-security zones for ensuring stability: Official
-
Sri Lanka's Board of Investment on Wednesday approved two wind power plants by India's Adani Green Energy Ltd with a total investment of $442 million, a statement issued by the board said.
"The two wind power plants of 350 MW are scheduled to be commissioned in two years and accordingly, they will be added to the national grid by 2025," the statement added.
Adani Green Energy is the renewable energy unit of the embattled Adani Group, whose seven listed companies have lost some $125 billion in market value after a U.S. short seller last month alleged improper use of tax havens and stock manipulation by the apples-to-airports conglomerate.
The Adani Group has denied any wrongdoing.
Sri Lankans have been struggling with rolling powers cuts for over a year as the country struggled to generate sufficient amounts of thermal and coal power, which has pushed the government to fast track renewable energy projects.
The island nation hiked power prices by a hefty 66% last week, part of efforts to nail down a $2.9 billion bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), as it struggles to find a way out of its worst financial crisis in more than seven decades.
A group of Adani officials are in Colombo to evaluate multiple projects with Sri Lanka.
The conglomerate is also involved in building a $700 million terminal project at Sri Lanka's largest port.
The Sri Lankan Board of Investment statement said the Adani wind power project will generate 1,500 to 2,000 new job opportunities.
Sri Lanka also aims to export renewable energy from its northern areas to southern India.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, February 23 2023. 00:21 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU