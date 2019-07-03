Larsen and Toubro receives promoter's tag in Mindtree with 60% stake

on Wednesday informed stock exchanges that engineering major Larsen and Toubro (L&T) had been categorised as 'promoter' of the Bengaluru-based IT services firm after its acquisition of a 60 per cent stake in the company.

" has acquired equity shares to an extent 60.06 per cent of the total shareholding of the company and has acquired control and is categorised as 'promoter' pursuant to SEBI (issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018," the company said in an exchange filing.

As on July 2, held a total of 98.7 million shares of thee company, the fling showed. While acquired 20.32 per cent stake from Coffee Day founder V G Siddhartha for Rs 3,269 crore in March this year, it subsequently bought around 9 per cent stake from the open market. Through the open offer, completed last week, L&T bought another 31 per cent stake in Mindtree, taking its aggregate holding to 60.06 per cent.





In the open offer process, while most foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), including Nalanda and Arohi Asset Management, sold their shares, sources in the know said that founders had not yet tendered any shares. Currently, founders including Subroto Bagchi, N S Parthasarathy, Krishnakumar Natarajan and Rostow Ravanan together hold around 13 per cent in the company.

Last week, board had approved the appointment of three L&T's nominees that included the Mumbai-based firm's CEO & MD, SN Subrahmanyan and its CFO Ramamurthi Shankar Raman. In that reshuffle, Mindtree's cofounder Subroto Bagchi opted out of reappointment.

"Without the promoter's tag, an acquirer can't appoint directors in executive roles on the board. However, with L&T receiving the promoter's tag, a change in the current executive roles seems imminent," sources said.

is scheduled to hold its next annual general meeting (AGM) on July 16 in which the broader contour of L&T's plan for the Bengaluru-headquartered IT firm is likely to be known, they added.