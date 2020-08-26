Launch of inhalation product improves Lupin's revenue visibility

After a delay in the June quarter, Lupin finally received the go-ahead from the US drug regulator to launch the generic version of inhalation brand, ProAir. The launch of Lupin’s first device-based inhalation product for asthma will not only help it rake in sales in this limited competition product but also validates its capabilities in this space.

While the total market for the inhalation chemical, albuterol sulfate is just under $3 billion, the Proair segment Lupin is targeting had sales of $1.3 billion. While there are three brands and six generic players for the drug, ...