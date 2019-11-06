JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

After DHFL crisis, centre to issue new rules to bring NBFCs under IBC
Business Standard

Lavasa CoC rejects bids of Haldiram, Kulkarni; seeks more time from NCLT

Lenders expect the entire debt resolution process to be delayed further as the NCLT takes a call on a single debt resolution for Lavasa and its subsidiaries

Dev Chatterjee & Raghu Mohan  |  Mumbai 

The committee of creditors (CoC) of real estate firm Lavasa Corporation has decided to seek more time from the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) for the debt resolution of Lavasa Corporation after the bids made by both applicants — Haldiram Snacks and Pune-based real estate builder Anirudh Kulkarni — were found non-compliant with the insolvency norms.

The resolution professional (RP) has asked the NCLT for resolution of all 40 subsidiaries of Lavasa Corporation together with the parent firm, which was coming up near Pune, Maharashtra. The company was sent for debt ...

MONTHLY STAR

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital Monthly Subscription
149.00  
subscribe
Complete access to the premium product
Convenient - Pay as you go
Pay using Master/Visa Credit Card & ICICI VISA Debit Card
Auto renewed (subject to your card issuer's permission)
Cancel any time in the future
Requires personal information

What you get?

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all the content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment – hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
  • 18 years of archival data.

NOTE :

  • The product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the email with the cancellation request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for speedy action. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.

SMART MONTHLY

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital - 12 Months
1499.00
subscribe
Get 12 months of Business Standard digital access
Single Seamless Sign-up to Business Standard Digital
Convenient - Once a year payment
Pay using an instrument of your choice - Credit/Debit Cards, Net Banking, Payment Wallets accepted
Exclusive Invite to select Business Standard events

What you get

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment - hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.

NOTE :

  • This product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the mail with the request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for easy reference. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
First Published: Wed, November 06 2019. 21:54 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU