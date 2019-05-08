Lender DBS seeks more payout from Patanjali's Rs 4325-cr bid for Ruchi Soya

Singaporean lender Wednesday moved the NCLT seeking a higher payout from the Rs 4,350-crore offer by to take over the crippled edible oil firm

An NCLT bench of judges VP Singh and Ravikumar Duraisamy asked and DBS, which holds the first charge for the plant and the machinery of the crippled company, to file their detailed submissions by May 10.

Making its case for a relook at the payout for financial creditors, DBS said it enjoys the first charge for the plant and the machinery of which owes Rs 243 crore to it through an external commercial borrowing.

"If the company had gone for liquidation we would have got Rs 217 crore, which is 90 percent of the dues. But the committee of creditors has taken everyone equally and because of that we will get only Rs 118 crore from the deal," DBS informed the tribunal.

Meanwhile, giving a detailed plan of its resolution for the target company, informed the tribunal that of the Rs 4,350 crore offer, it will borrow Rs 3,233 crore from banks and Rs 1,185 crore will from internal accruals and other sources.

The fair value of Ruchi Soya is Rs 4,161 crore, which owes over Rs 9,345 crore to the lenders led by SBI.

also said it has no plans to take the target company private by delisting. Instead it said initially it will own 98 percent of equity and 1.7 percent will be held by the public. But to meet Sebi norm of 25 percent public holding, within 18 days it will divest a little over 23 percent to the public. As of now the public hold 66 percent in the crippled Ruchi Soya.

On May 1, the NCLT had given time till May 7 to file a detailed resolution plan for Ruchi Soya.

This happened after 96 percent of the lenders agreed to the revised offer made by Patanjali to take over Ruchi Soya by increasing its bid by Rs 190 crore to Rs 4,350 crore. Its initial offer was Rs 4,160 crore along with an Rs 1,700 crore working capital. The deal leaves the banks with a haircut of over 51 percent of the debt.

Homegrown consumer goods player almost got a walkover after rival Adani Wilmar decided to pull out from the race late last year despite being the highest bidder. With the acquisition of Ruchi Soya, Patanjali will become a major player in soyabean oils and other edible oils.

In December 2017, NCLT had referred Ruchi Soya for insolvency on applications moved by Standard Chartered Bank and and appointed Shailendra Ajmera as the RP.

Patanjali, the lone player left, had last month increased its bid value by around Rs 140 crore to Rs 4,350 crore. The offer excludes capital infusion of Rs 1,700 crore.

Ruchi Soya owes over Rs 9,345 crore to financial creditors led by the State Bank, which has an exposure of Rs 1,800 crore, followed by Central Bank at Rs 816 crore, Punjab National Bank at Rs 743 crore and StanChart at Rs 608 crore.

Ruchi Soya has many plants and its leading brands include Nutrela, Mahakosh, Sunrich, Ruchi Star and Ruchi Gold and has one of the best functional and the largest infrastructure for soyabean," Patanjali's Tijarawala said, as the reason revising the bid upwards.

Adani Wilmar, which sells edible oil under the Fortune brand, was the highest bidder last August after a long-drawn battle with Patanjali. Adani Wilmar had then said the process was getting delayed as Patanjali moved the Mumbai NCLT.

The Haridwar-based Patanjali, which was clocking multi-fold growth in recent years, saw a marginal growth in FY18, hit by GST, finishing at around Rs 12,000 crore. In FY17 it had a turnover of Rs 10,561 crore, registering 111 percent growth.