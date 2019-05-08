Lupin gets govt nod for more time to complete project in Indore SEZ

The government has approved a proposal of drug firm to take more time for completion of its project at special economic zone (SEZ) with proposed investment of Rs 205.69 crore.

The decision to give more time was taken by the the Board of (BoA) in its meeting on April 22 here. BoA is an inter-ministerial body, headed by the It is the highest decision-making authority of SEZs.

"The board, after deliberations, approved extension of the validity of the LoP (letter of permission) up to April 11, 2020," the minutes of the BoA meeting said.

The company is setting up its pharma unit in SEZ to manufacture metered dose inhalers and dry powder inhalers.

It has requested for extension of letter of permission (LoP) beyond April 11, 2019, for one year up to April 11, 2020.

It had received the LoP on April 12, 2016, extended twice till April 11 this year.

The (DC) of SEZ had recommended the company's request to BoA as the unit has made expenditure of Rs 43.11 crore till March 28 and the construction activities are in full swing and, are expected to be completed by November 2019.

The unit has expressed its commitment to commence production before March 2020.

The company has stated that the delay in apportionment of land resulted in delayed start of the project.

As per the SEZ rules, DC is authorised to grant extension of validity of LoP beyond second year of expiry of the original validity. However, it is subject to a condition that two-thirds of the activities including construction relating to setting up of the unit is complete and a chartered engineer's certificate to this effect is submitted by the

If these conditions are not met, then the unit has to approach the BoA for seeking more time.

Further, the Board of has granted in-principle to a proposal of L&T Ltd for setting up of an SEZ unit in for assembling, integration, functional testing of and

Similarly, a proposal of Tata Power Company, SEZ unit under Cochin SEZ, for grant of industrial licence for manufacture of defence aircraft for military applications.