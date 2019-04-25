Ruchi Soya insolvency: lenders to meet Friday to consider Patanjali's revised offer

Lenders of debt-ridden will meet Friday to consider the revised bid of Baba Ramdev's Ayurved to acquire Madhya Pradesh-based firm, according to sources.

had last month increased its bid value by around Rs 200 crore to Rs 4,350 crore for bankruptcy-bound

Adani Wilmar, which emerged as the highest bidder in August last year after a long drawn battle with Patanjali, had withdrawn from the race citing delay in completion of the insolvency process.

In December 2017, the (NCLT) had referred for insolvency proceedings on the application of creditors and was appointed as resolution professional (RP) to manage the affairs of the company and undertake insolvency process.

According to sources, a meeting of (CoC) is scheduled on Friday to discuss the revised bid of

Ruchi Soya has a total debt of about Rs 12,000 crore. The debt-ridden firm has many and its leading brands include Nutrela, Mahakosh, Sunrich, and

"We have revised our bid to Rs 4,350 crore from earlier offer of Rs 4,160 crore. We are ready to bail out Ruchi Soya which has the biggest infrastructure for soyabean. It's a national asset," Patanjali S K Tijarawala had said last month.

The decision to increase the bid was taken in the interest of all stakeholders including farmers and consumers, he had said.

Before withdrawing from the race, had in December last year written to the RP regarding significant delays in resolution process that led to deterioration of Ruchi Soya's assets.

had said the process was getting delayed as Patanjali moved the NCLT Mumbai.

had approached NCLT challenging the decision of Ruchi Soya's lenders to approve Adani Wilmar's Rs 6,000 crore takeover bid. Patanjali group came second with around Rs 5,700 crore bid, including the infusion of about Rs 1,700 crore in the company.

