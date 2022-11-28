JUST IN
First NARCL transfer case: Lenders await govt guarantees for SR

The NARCL offered just more than Rs 3,500 crore for debts of over Rs 9,200 crore held by state-owned banks

Topics
Asset reconstruction companies ARCs | Jaypee Infratech | Srei Infrastructure Finance

Abhijit Lele  |  Mumbai 

NARCL
NARCL had made an offer of just over Rs 3,500 crore for debt of over Rs 9,200 crore held by state-owned banks

While the National Asset Reconstruction Company (NARCL) is working on about a dozen cases, lenders are looking to the government to provide guarantees for securities receipts (SRs) for the first stress asset Jaypee Infratech.

First Published: Mon, November 28 2022. 06:05 IST

