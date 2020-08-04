Lessons from Covid-19: Happiness in simple things, says Dabur India chief

The new work life Covid-19 has completely changed the way we live and work. Going to the office daily is no longer a reality or even a necessity. I try and go to my Lite Bite Foods office (in Gurugram) at least twice a week and that too only when needed.

Work-from-home has blurred the lines between personal and professional life. In the initial days of the pandemic, the situation was so dynamic that I was taking calls and attending (online) meetings even during breakfast, lunch and dinner. These were desperate times for the F&B retail business and called for desperate measures. ...