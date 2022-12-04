JUST IN
Lessons from Covid: Pharma firms turn attention to adult vaccination
Nearly 100% of 2-wheeler market will shift to EVs in 3 yrs: Bhavish Agarwal
Samsung, Zigbang partner to unveil unique UWB-based smart door lock
Adani poised to be largest shareholder in NDTV as open offer subscribed 32%
SIPCOT to set up 11 new industrial parks in TN, to create over 2 lakh jobs
Dharavi redevelopment project a veritable realty goldmine, say experts
Godrej Properties adds 8 new projects worth Rs 16,500 cr so far in FY23
New Adani transmission lines may lower Mumbai's power tariffs, say experts
GMR Hyderabad International Airport plans to raise Rs 1,250 crore via NCDs
Dr Reddy's, Sun Pharma recall products in US for manufacturing issues
You are here: Home » Companies Â» News
Nearly 100% of 2-wheeler market will shift to EVs in 3 yrs: Bhavish Agarwal
Business Standard

Lessons from Covid: Pharma firms turn attention to adult vaccination

Vaccine companies have warmed up to the idea of adult vaccines for other diseases such as pneumonia, flu and shingles as well

Topics
Coronavirus | Coronavirus Vaccine | Pharma Companies

Sohini Das  |  Mumbai 

vaccine
Companies are, in fact, creating new teams as their focus on adult vaccination increases

The Covid-19 pandemic led to the world’s largest adult vaccination campaign ever, with more than 13 billion doses administered globally and counting. Around 2.5 million doses of Covid-19 are being administered daily now across the world. Vaccine companies have thus warmed up to the idea of adult vaccines for other diseases as well – pneumonia, flu and shingles, to name a few.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Coronavirus

First Published: Sun, December 04 2022. 17:56 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.