JUST IN
BEL's sales trajectory will sustain on multiple growth opportunities
Vedanta stock slips over dip in commodity prices despite in-line Q2 show
Strong US pipeline, sustained growth trajectory main trigger for Dr Reddy's
Near-term margin hangover may put a lid on United Spirits' upside
Maruti Suzuki's Q2 suggests a big bounce for auto sector stocks
JSW Steel: Lower costs, prices should boost margins in second half of FY23
Recovery in rural India, market share key for Colgate-Palmolive growth
ITC stock slips despite good performance in September quarter
Nestle India could sustain sales growth outperformance in coming quarters
Stock valuations factor in negatives for ICICI Lombard, say analysts
You are here: Home » Companies » Financial X-Ray
We thrive on products that have limited competition: Top Sun Pharma execs
Business Standard

LIC Housing Finance stock comes under pressure on weak Q2 results

Improvement in interest income and margins crucial for investor sentiment to revive

Topics
LIC Housing Finance | Q2 results | Investor wealth

Devangshu Datta 

LIC Housing Finance
LIC HF reported a PAT of Rs 305 crore, which was up 23 per cent year-on-year

LIC Housing Finance (LIC HF) reported weak results for the July-September quarter (Q2) of 2022-23.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on LIC Housing Finance

First Published: Wed, November 02 2022. 21:23 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.