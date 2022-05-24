LIC to declare Q4 financial results and consider dividend next week

The board of directors of the state-owned of India (LIC) is scheduled to meet at the end of this month to declare the financial results for the fiscal year ended March 2022.

It is informed that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Corporation is scheduled to be held on May 30, 2022, said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

The insurance behemoth, which was listed on the bourses earlier this month on May 17, said the board will consider and approve the audited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2022.

The meeting will also consider payment of dividend, if any, said.

The much sought-after IPO (initial public offer) of made its debut at around 8 per cent less than its issue price, in a choppy market condition mainly because of the geopolitical tensions arising out of the Russia-Ukraine war.

LIC shares were listed 8.11 per cent discount at Rs 872 per share on NSE on May 17, as against its issue price of Rs 949 per share. The LIC scrip was trading 1.12 per cent up at Rs 826 apiece on BSE.

