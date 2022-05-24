LIC to declare Q4 financial results and consider dividend next week

The board of directors of the state-owned Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is scheduled to meet at the end of this month to declare the financial results for the fiscal year ended March 2022.
It is informed that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Corporation is scheduled to be held on May 30, 2022, LIC said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.
The insurance behemoth, which was listed on the bourses earlier this month on May 17, said the board will consider and approve the audited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2022.
The meeting will also consider payment of dividend, if any, LIC said.
The much sought-after IPO (initial public offer) of LIC made its debut at around 8 per cent less than its issue price, in a choppy market condition mainly because of the geopolitical tensions arising out of the Russia-Ukraine war.
LIC shares were listed 8.11 per cent discount at Rs 872 per share on NSE on May 17, as against its issue price of Rs 949 per share. The LIC scrip was trading 1.12 per cent up at Rs 826 apiece on BSE.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU