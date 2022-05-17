LIC, with m-cap of Rs 5.54 trn, is fifth most valued Indian company

-
ALSO READ
LIC will be fifth most-valued firm post IPO with m-cap of Rs 6 trillion
2022: A year of firsts for insurance space; general insurer privatisation
LIC IPO opens today. Should you subscribe? What brokerages suggest
Govt plans to raise nearly Rs 30,000 crore through mega LIC IPO
Valuation of IPO-bound LIC based on global peers' m-cap, return prospects
-
The country's largest insurer LIC is the fifth most valuable company in the country with a market capitalisation of about Rs 5.54 lakh crore.
Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) made a tepid stock market debut on Tuesday following a mega IPO which fetched Rs 20,557 crore to the exchequer. The shares listed on stock exchanges at over 8 per cent discount over its issue price of Rs 949 apiece.
Shares of LIC closed at Rs 875.45, down Rs 73.55 or 7.75 per cent over the issue price, on the BSE. At this price, LIC is valued at nearly Rs 5.54 lakh crore.
The market capitalisation of LIC is higher than that of HUL (Rs 5.27 lakh crore), ICICI Bank (Rs 4.94 lakh crore), SBI (Rs 4.17 lakh crore) and HDFC (Rs 3.97 lakh crore), as per the BSE data.
Reliance Industries is the most valued company with a market capitalisation of Rs 17.12 lakh crore, followed by Tata Consultancy Services (Rs 12.67 lakh crore), HDFC Bank (Rs 7.29 lakh crore) and Infosys (Rs 6.38 lakh crore).
Market capitalisation is the total valuation of the company based on its current share price and the total number of outstanding stocks. It is an indicator of the fundamental strength of the company.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU