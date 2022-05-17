HDFC Bank launches spot home loan offer; available on WhatsApp in 2 minutes

-
Mortgage lender HDFC on Tuesday launched a spot offer on WhatsApp to provide an in-principle home loan approval for buyers within 2 minutes.
HDFC's Spot Offer on WhatsApp' is a platform that will enable prospective borrowers to get an in-principle home loan approval instantly, the lender said in a statement.
All that the users have to do is initiate a conversation on HDFC's WhatsApp number (+91 9867000000) and provide some basic information, in a few clicks through a guided conversational flow, it said.
On basis of the information keyed in by the customer, a provisional home loan offer letter is generated instantaneously.
The home loan spot offer facility can be availed 24x7, it said, adding there is no waiting time' for the home loan approval letter. This facility is available to salaried resident Indians.
"We at HDFC have been focusing and investing on digital transformation for better customer experience and engagement. Demand for housing in India continues to remain extremely robust," HDFC Managing Director Renu Sud Karnad said.
Today, she said, there is a strong desire to be a homeowner and demand for housing continues to be from both first-time homeowners as well as those moving up the property ladder generally into larger homes.
HDFC has launched host of digitally enabled services to help the customer conveniently manage their home loan account. Today, over 91 per cent of new loan applications received are through digital channels, up from less than 20 per cent before the pandemic.
