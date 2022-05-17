Maruti shareholders approve appointment of Hisashi Takeuchi as MD and CEO

-
The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Tuesday said its shareholders have approved the appointment of Hisashi Takeuchi as Managing Director and CEO.
In a regulatory filing, the auto major said 99.89 per cent of votes polled through a postal ballot were in favour of the appointment of Takeuchi as MD and CEO.
Similarly, 93.10 per cent of votes polled favoured the appointment of Kenichi Ayukawa as a whole-time Director designated as Executive Vice Chairman till September 30, 2022.
The company's board in its meeting held on March 24 this year had appointed Takeuchi as the MD and CEO with effect from April 1, 2022, consequent to the completion of the term of Kenichi Ayukawa on March 31, 2022.
Takeuchi joined Suzuki Motor Corporation (SMC) in 1986.
With vast experience in the international operations at SMC as well as in overseas markets, he had been on the Board of Maruti Suzuki since July 2019, as Joint Managing Director (Commercial) since April 2021.
