Life after lockdown: Ramping up isn't easy with curbs, labour shortages

As the government readies to relax more restrictions from May 17, many companies want to ramp up production but face a labour shortage, muted demand, problems in the import of raw materials, and stiff restrictions on supply chains which are disrupting their manufacturing operations. Jindal Stainless is working at 40 per cent of its capacity.

It would like to increase this to 60-70 per cent so that the cost of production comes down (it has high fixed costs) but for this, it has to get orders from its customers and they don’t have enough labour. MD Abhyuday Jindal pointed out that ...