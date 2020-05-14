Centre looks to nudge more MSMEs into manufacturing to reduce imports

Pushing more micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) into the manufacturing sector, doubling down on a list of non-essential imports that can be quickly produced domestically and laying off the tariff button for now will likely be the government’s strategy to lower import dependence.

Sources across ministries confirmed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call to “go vocal for local” will be achieved through a host of measures, running into the dozens, and will focus on long-term goals. As part of the effort, the MSME and commerce ministries are discussing a ...