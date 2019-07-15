Life insurance can be a good investment bet in BFSI space, says expert

Strong business performances in the June 2019 quarter highlights the growth potential of listed private players HDFC Life, SBI Life and Max Financial Services (holding company of Max Life). Life insurers seem to be a good bet within the BFSI (banks, financial services, and insurance) space.

Liquidity and debt-repayment issues are weighing on the prospects of many housing and non-banking financial companies. With public sector banks continuing to report frauds (recently by Punjab National Bank and Allahabad Bank), investor sentiment has turned weak. Lalitabh Srivastava, ...