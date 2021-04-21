Life insurance giant LIC earns Rs 1.84 trillion in new premium in FY21

-
ALSO READ
New Year eve celebration: A state-by-state guide to what you can & can't do
InsuranceDekho may have got Rs 1,200 cr in premium in FY21: Co-founder
Restrictions in place for New Year celebrations: What's allowed, what's not
Non-life insurers direct premium rises by 6.7% in Jan at Rs 18,488.06 cr
Budget: Central schemes outlay sees rise despite talks of rationalisation
-
One of Asia's life insurance giants, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) closed last fiscal with a new business premium or first year premium of Rs 1.84 trillion, the company said.
The insurer also paid Rs.1.34 trillion as claims last fiscal.
According to LIC, it earned a new business or first year premium of about Rs 1.84 trillion last fiscal up from about Rs 1.77 trillion earned the previous year.
LIC said that it had earned about Rs 564 billion of fresh premium or new business premium last fiscal selling about 2.10 crore policies commanding a market share of 66.18 per cent.
The insurer earned about Rs 1.27 trillion under pension and group insurance schemes last year.
However, LIC is silent on the total premium earned - new business plus renewal premium- for last year.
Last year LIC added 345,469 agents, taking the total to about 13.53 lakh agents.
On the claims front, last year LIC paid out about Rs 1.34 trillion.
The company settled about 2.19 crore maturity claims, money back policy claims and annuities, amounting to about Rs 1.16 trillion.
LIC also settled about 9.59 lakh death claims amounting to about Rs 181 billion. Annuity payments due in March 2021 have also been settled on due dates.
--IANS
vj/rs
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU