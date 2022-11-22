JUST IN
UK watchdog to investigate Apple, Google mobile browser dominance
Govt must sign deal with pvt player after acquiring land: Noida Airport CEO
JM Financial ARC plans recoveries worth Rs 1,000 cr in 18 months
C-DoT's indigenous, low-cost 4G and 5G stack attracts global interest
JSW Energy seeks shareholders' nod to appoint Parth Jindal as director
Hindustan Zinc in top 3 sustainable companies in metal-mining sector
Legal hitch keeps small field oil operators liable for windfall tax
Meta is India's largest media company: A look at the ten big firms in 2022
Volvo-Eicher looks to make most of post-pandemic recovery in bus market
India will reach 30% gender diversity on company boards only by 2058
You are here: Home » Companies » News
In layoff season, Google may fire 10,000 'low performing' employees
Business Standard

Lighthouse India Fund III sells 18.4 mn shares of Nykaa worth Rs 336 cr

On Tuesday, shares of the company closed 4.55 per cent lower at Rs 175.20 per piece on BSE

Topics
Nykaa | Lighthouse India | BSE stocks

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Nykaa

Lighthouse India Fund III on Tuesday offloaded shares of e-commerce beauty company Nykaa for nearly Rs 336 crore through an open market transaction.

Lighthouse India Fund III sold 1.84 crore shares in ten tranches at an average price of Rs 182 apiece, as per the block deal data available with the BSE.

The total value of the transaction is Rs 335.72 crore.

These shares were acquired by ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund (MF), Aditya Birla Sun Life MF, BNP Paribas Arbitrage, Morgan Stanley Asia Singapore Pte and Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board, among others.

The stock of Nykaa, which got listed on the bourses last November, is in focus as the mandatory lock-in period for pre-offer investors came to an end on November 10.

On Tuesday, shares of the company closed 4.55 per cent lower at Rs 175.20 per piece on BSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Nykaa

First Published: Tue, November 22 2022. 21:11 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.