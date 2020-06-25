Lines between online, offline blur as brands redraw engagement map

As the old world of brand promotions and on-the-ground marketing initiatives perishes under the relentless gaze of Covid-19, brands across categories are going back to the drawing board to sketch out new customer engagement models.

Without recourse to promotions and contests that culminate in a meet-and-greet with a celebrity endorser, or in-store activations or any such activities, brands need new customer touch points, efficient channels of communication and delivery and new ways to stay relevant. For instance, telecom brands Airtel and Vodafone have moved away from the routine ...