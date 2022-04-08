Live video, audio calling platform Dyte raises $11.6 mn in seed funding

Live video and audio calling platform Dyte on Friday announced that they have raised $11.6 million in seed from Unbound, Sequoia Capital India’s Surge and Nexus Venture Partners. The will be used to expand their product and engineering team and focus on international hires while building for a global market.

Dyte is a developer-friendly, real-time audio and video communication software development kit (SDK). It allows product & engineering teams to integrate live video into their apps to support innovative & interesting business use-cases.

The SDK is simple, offers integrations within hours, and has a large number of plug-ins and configurations. These configurations provide developers with a quick and efficient way to embed audio and video calling, AI video augmentation, and collaboration features with just a few clicks instead of needing complex code, said the company.

Dyte currently facilitates millions of minutes of live video calls each month.

“We’ve only just scratched the surface of possibilities when it comes to live video. It’s our mission to provide app developers with an easy-to-use interface, so that they can focus on the customer user experience, and not worry about the technology or infrastructure challenges of building and supporting live audio and video. Using live video and audio for work is not only the new normal, but it’s imperative that the future of work is built out and thought out carefully. People need to be able to multitask, share and integrate their business needs while being able to talk with colleagues and clients,” said Abhishek Kankani, co-founder and CEO of Dyte.

“Since we launched Dyte in March 2021, we’ve seen massive scale with 30x growth in terms of users and 25x growth in terms of usage minutes on the platform,” added Kankani.

A few of Dyte’s current customers include Skill-Lync, Yellow.ai (Yellow Messenger), Coffeemug.ai, Shimmer, Newton School, Board Infinity, Zuddl, ADPList and Crater.club. Dyte also caters to telemedicine apps, EdTech and gaming platforms, and customer-support teams.

Dyte was launched in beta in February 2021 with the product launched to the public in May 2021 by Abhishek Kankani, Kushagra Vaish and Palash Golecha. All three graduated with degrees in Computer Science from VIT Vellore.