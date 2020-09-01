Loan recast: Bank of Maharashtra to put 'conflict of interest safeguards'

Bank of Maharashtra has put in safeguards to ensure loans are not restructured in a way that it leads to a conflict of interest between borrowers and bank executives, its managing director and chief executive officer A S Rajeev said. “Our board has approved the loan restructuring policy.

The restructuring powers have been delegated to the next higher authority that had initially sanctioned the loan to that particular borrower. This will ensure that there is no conflict of interest involved while restructuring takes place,” Rajeev said in a telephonic interview to ...