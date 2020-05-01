Lockdown extension would only drag the economy down: JSW's Sajjan Jindal

The lockdown has virtually brought industrial activity to a standstill. In an interview to Ishita Ayan Dutt, JSW Group Chairman Sajjan Jindal rings the alarm bells on the economic impact of a lockdown, saying that unless the government takes proactive steps, demand recovery could take 4-5 months.

Edited excerpts: You have expressed concerns over the impact of the lockdown. How should it be lifted? The central government is very careful to keep the pandemic at bay and it is their priority. An additional two weeks of lockdown will definitely create some more problems but a ...