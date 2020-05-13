Lockdown impact: Weak volumes to aggravate margin pressures for Maruti

Muted volumes and higher discounts dented Maruti Suzuki’s March quarter (Q4FY20) performance. While the company reported an average volumes of over 150,000 units in the first two months of the quarter, the lockdown and production cuts led to a 44 per cent dip in March volumes as compared to the average.

Higher selling prices due to BSVI transition, insurance costs and road tax in some states dented sales volumes, especially in the entry level segment. The mini and compact segments, which accounted for 73 per cent of volumes, fell 11 per cent y-o-y in the quarter and 16 per cent ...